Wyandotte County set to consider mask mandate at Thursday's special meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, will consider a mask mandate at a special meeting Thursday night.

The proposed emergency health order cites "exceptionally low" vaccination rates and an uncontrolled rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

If the county commissioners approve the mandate, it would go into effect immediately and be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9, according to the proposed health order.

"The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and high transmissibility of the delta variant continue to threaten the life and health of Wyandotte County citizens and visitors, as well as the economy and remains a public disaster affecting life, health, property and the public peace," the health order states.

Under the mask mandate, any nearly any person in Wyandotte County would wear a mask or other face covering when inside any public space, in a health care setting and while waiting for or riding on public transportation, or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle.

Exceptions to the mandate include children 5 years old and younger, but the health department said children 2 years or older can wear masks if they are able to do so.

People who work in a private office where a door can be closed and those with medical or physical conditions that could cause them harm if a mask is worn also would be exempt.

The mandate would extend to businesses and organizations in the county and require state all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear masks or face coverings.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 701 North Seventh Street, in Kansas City, Kansas.

The public can watch the meeting live from the city hall lobby.