Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash retires after nearly 13 years with office, 49 in law enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County Sheriff Donald Ash has retired after serving in the role for nearly 13 years.

The sheriff’s office announced Ash’s retirement Monday .

The 68-year-old was reelected to the position twice and served three terms from 2009 to present.

Ash is a Kansas City, Kansas, native, according to a release, and began his law enforcement career at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department in 1972, working his way up from cadet to division commander.

Ash is also active in the community with his church, several groups and as a member on the KCK Community College Board of Trustees.

Ash will be succeeded by Daniel Soptic, who will be sworn in as sheriff Monday evening.

