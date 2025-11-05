Wyandotte County voters elect Christal Watson as next Mayor/CEO

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Voters in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, elected a new Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Christal Watson defeated Rose Mulvany Henry 9,465 votes to 8,050 votes to become the next UG Mayor/CEO.

Watson will succeed outgoing mayor Tyrone Garner who did not seek re-election after serving one term.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

