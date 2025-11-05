Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wyandotte County voters elect Christal Watson as next Mayor/CEO

Voters in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, elected a new Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government Tuesday night.
KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Christal Watson defeated Rose Mulvany Henry 9,465 votes to 8,050 votes to become the next UG Mayor/CEO.

Watson will succeed outgoing mayor Tyrone Garner who did not seek re-election after serving one term.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

