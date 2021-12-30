Wyandotte County will not make emergency shelter available for winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People experiencing homelessness in Wyandotte County will have one less place to go if they need shelter during this weekend's winter story.

Cross-Lines Community Outreach operates the county's emergency shelter on frigid nights.

However, the organization said that on Tuesday, newly elected Mayor Tyrone Garner decided not to allow them to use the building at 5th Street and State Avenue as was originally planned.

Cross-Lines said there is a contract between them and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas to use the building for the shelter project. A legal advisor told them the mayor may not have the authority to interfere with that contract.

The shelter also said the county administrator said the government will honor the contract as planned, however, that administrator is on his way out of office.

Cross-Lines said the Extreme Weather Project is contracted to host up to 35 adults when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to county officials for comment on the matter.

Mayor Tyrone Garner did respond to the Kansas City Star and said his goal is to address homelessness in the long term. The Star said the mayor did not respond to specific questions about the decision to halt shelter operations.

Anyone in need of assistance should call 3-1-1 for more information on options.