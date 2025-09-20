Wyandotte County-based group seeks talented Kansas City youth to open for 2025 American Idol winner

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Millions have heard his voice, and now his face graces hundreds of posters.

Jamal Roberts, the newly crowned 2025 American Idol winner, is coming to Kansas City.

But he won’t be performing alone.

His upcoming appearance is made possible by the Future Leaders Outreach Network (FLON), an organization dedicated to empowering youth through the arts.

FLON, founded in 1999, has three locations: one in KCK, KCMO, and Arlington, Texas.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Dr. Diana Clemons shows poster for the 2025 talent search.

“Born and raised right here in Wyandotte County. The Dotte," said Dr. Diana Clemons, FLON's founder.

Clemons is known for her enthusiasm for acronyms—and for spotting rising stars.

Saturday, Sept. 27, FLON will host its D.R.E.A.M.S. Talent Search, offering youth ages 12-25 the chance to audition for their moment in the spotlight.

The auditions will be held at the Keystone Community Corporation at 800 E 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.

According to Clemons, “The acronym for D.R.E.A.M.S. is Discovering Rising Edutainment Artists, Musicians, and Singers.”

Three talented individuals will earn the chance to open for Jamal Roberts and acclaimed artists Jekalyn Carr and Jermaine Dolly on March 15, 2026, during the Pursuing My Dreams in My Neighborhood JAMSFest.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 JAMSFest flyer

That event will be held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

"This is a scale-up for us, that’s a big stage,” Clemons said.

JAMS stands for Jamming with Artists, Musicians, and Singers.

This year’s theme, “Elevating Dreams, Empowering Purpose,” resonates with participants like Monica Portley, who has been involved with FLON for nearly six years and performed at the organization’s April summit.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Monica Portley, FLON's associate director

“It’s the dream that I probably wanted growing up,” Portley said. “We have a lot of talent in Kansas City. Our students are full of adventure and creativity, and we just wanted to provide that platform for them.”

FLON isn’t new to attracting big names. Gospel stars Koryn Hawthorne and Pastor Mike Jr. wowed crowds at their spring event at Hy-Vee Arena.

Kelly Creech Koryn Hawthorne performs at FLON's April summit.

“It’s so sad because a lot of artists say, ‘We don’t come to Kansas City because they don’t support,’ but I’m like, ‘We’re a great city.’ We have a lot to offer,” Portley said.

Clemons encourages local youth to seize this opportunity.

“If your heart’s desire is to pursue being a renowned performing artist, this is your start," Clemons said. "It also empowers other people to say, ‘I have dreams too.’”

With national talent taking the stage alongside homegrown artists, dreams in Kansas City are closer than ever.

“Hopefully they’ll flourish and go out there and raise, push up Wyandotte County, Jackson County, Kansas City at large,” Clemons said.

Click here to register for the talent search, and click here to learn more about FLON.

Tickets for the JAMS Fest go on sale on Oct. 27.

