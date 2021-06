KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide near the Turner Diagonal Bridge this morning.

A visitor to the boat ramp discovered the woman's body and called 9-1-1 shortly before 7:00 a. m.

KCK police officers arrived and discovered a black female in her 60's.

She was dead of an apparent homicide.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.