Yates Center nursing home burns, residents escaped uninjured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive fire forced the evacuation of a nursing home Friday afternoon in Yates Center, and firefighters from as far as Overland Park went to battle the blaze.

The city is about two hours southwest of the Kansas City area and has about 1,300 residents.

The fire began west of the town's one-story nursing home and flames quickly moved to the nursing home.

Emergency crews evacuated about 50 residents from the nursing home.

No one in the nursing home was injured. There were no other injuries reported Friday night, according to Yates Center Police Chief Michael Strode.

Firefighters from Yates Center, Buffalo, Chanute, Allen County, and Overland Park were on the scene fighting the fire.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

