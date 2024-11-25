Years in the making: Hickman Mills School District meets accreditation level in state's annual school report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its latest Annual Performance Report scores for Missouri schools, reflecting the 2023-2024 school year.

The scores show that 60% of Missouri schools have increased their scores from last year.

Karla Eslinger, commissioner of education, said she believes Missouri schools are on the right path by focusing on literacy and math skills and connecting kids to real-world learning opportunities.

"Ever since the pandemic, we have looked at scores — where we are declining in math, declining in reading, attendance is down, those kind of things, but finally we are at that tipping point," Eslinger said. "We are at that point as a state — for our teachers, our leaders, our communities — that we are starting to see the fruits of our labor; we are starting to see where we are making progress."

The state uses data frameworks like APR scores (Annual Performance Report), one of many data points to determine accreditation and track progress.

The median score of Missouri school districts in 2024 is 78.8%; in 2023, it was 76%.

"More than 86% of district and charter schools are meeting or exceeding the rigorous expectations," Eslinger said.

Lisa Sireno, assistant commissioner of the Office of Quality Schools, said graduation rates have also increased.

Sireno said 635 more students received their high school diploma compared to 2023.

DESE said schools reported that 94% of their graduates are employed, enrolled in college, enrolled in the military, or are in some post-secondary education.

The scores also show a "modest" improvement in attendance.

Attendance rates

2019: 87%

2020: 83%

2021: 82%

2022: 76%

2023: 76%

2024: 78%

Eslinger said they use the data scores as a guide for their decisions to make sure "all students' needs are met."

"Overall, the statewide distribution of APR scores is showing positive movement because of the hard work at the local level," Eslinger said. "We know it takes time, we know it does, to drive improvement in a very large system, but we are seeing that improvement and we are very proud."

Eslinger commented on the struggles in the education system, including the workforce.

Hickman Mills C-1 School District accreditation battle

According to DESE's information, the Hickman Mills C-1 School District in south Kansas City, Missouri, has fulfilled the Missouri State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requirements to meet accreditation levels.

In 2012, the school district lost its accreditation status.

Superintendent Dr. Yaw Obeng said a reclassification would be well deserved.

"Every year, we've seen the students' scores climb up," Obeng said.

Obeng said through a strategic plan that focuses on student achievement, they were able to surpass their goals.

Obeng said the school district invested in learning opportunities, mentioning programs like the real-world learning center, which provides students with choices around career paths, concentrating on increasing year-round learning and all levels of learning.

"We’ve been waiting many years for this, and we’ve done the work to be successful," he said.

According to DESE's data, the Hickman Mills School District APR score is 72.7%.

Obeng believes there were multiple inconsistencies and errors caused by the Missouri DESE reporting system, meaning their score should be 76.7% because of missing points in grading criteria such as "Graduation Rate Data" and "Continuous Improvement Scores."

“We’re still over the threshold — we're going to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work we've done, but we’d still like to hear from DESE to take the action needed," he said.

Mallory McGowin, chief communication officer at DESE, sent KSHB 41 a statement addressing Obeng's concerns:

"DESE is aware of Hickman Mills’ concern with data accuracy; the department believes, however, that Hickman Mills is misunderstanding the calculation of the APR. DESE will continue to work with Hickman Mills directly to resolve these questions."

Obeng said he spoke with Eslinger, who he believes expressed support for the district.

"We just need the direction for her staff to respond to our communication so they can make the corrections," he said. "We want to say to our students, 'Yes, we're proud of you for making the mark, and guess what? Somebody else sees that too, not just us.'"

Eslinger said in a news conference she was working with the school district.

"We have been in conversations with Hickman Mills and we are continuing to work alongside them, as we do with all school districts. We can make those determinations in January," she said.

When the reclassification of school districts could happen is unclear.

Commissioner says 2024 APR data won't be used for classifying school districts this year because it includes 2022 data

The State Board of Education will review accreditation/classification decisions for all school districts at their meeting on Jan. 7, 2025.

DESE said the board will consider district reclassification in its January 2025 meeting based on the data and other requirements.

Other factors include the superintendent certification, appropriate reserve fund balance, training and orientation of local school board members, and the compliance of the district with the applicable state and federal law.

"The earliest point at which a district’s classification would be raised would be after the 2025 APR data is released," said Mallory McGowin, DESE spokesperson. "At that point, the 2024 and 2025 APR Composite Scores, which include multiple years of data, will provide the information necessary for DESE to make the classification recommendation to the State Board of Education. This is not an automatic accreditation process; the State Board of Education would vote to take action on any change in accreditation status."

DESE's threshold for accreditation

Below 50%: unaccredited

50%-69.9%: provisionally accredited

70%-94.9%: accredited

95% and above: accredited with distinction



﻿﻿Lee's Summit — 87.2%

﻿﻿Blue Springs — 86%

﻿﻿Park Hill — 85.7%

﻿﻿Liberty — 84.2%

﻿﻿Independence — 80%

﻿﻿Belton — 77.5%

﻿﻿Hickman Mills — 72.7%

﻿﻿Excelsior Springs — 73.7%

﻿﻿Raymore-Peculiar — 73.2%

﻿﻿Kansas City Public Schools — 73.2 %

﻿﻿Oak Grove — 72%

﻿﻿Raytown — 71.5%

Fort Osage — 68.2

Odessa — 68.2%

Center — 66.7%

Grandview — 63.7%

