YMCA of Greater Kansas City to 'transition out of' Head Start programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the YMCA of Greater Kansas City said Monday they are winding down their four Head Start programs across the area.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the nonprofit said that despite years of “dedicated effort to recruit and retain qualified staff in an increasingly difficult workforce environment, it is no longer sustainable to operate Head Start programs.”

The group says as long as staffing levels allow, the programs will be offered through May 23, 2025.

A spokesperson said 289 children — of which 93 are set to go on to kindergarten this fall — are impacted by the change.

“After much consideration, we made the difficult decision to transition out of Head Start programs,” the organization said in Monday’s announcement. “We remain dedicated to youth development and will continue our other preschool and before and after school programs throughout the metro.”

The YMCA operates four Head Start programs across Kansas City, Missouri: Columbus Park YMCA, Northland YMCA, Park Hill YMCA and Thomas Roque YMCA.

The Mid-America Regional Council oversees the YMCA’s Head Start program. Officials at YMCA say they’ll work with MARC to assist families and associates affected by the wind-down of Head Start programs.

The staffing challenges come as the National Head Start program gears up to mark its 60th anniversary on May 18, 2025.

In 2023, the National Head Start Association surveyed grant recipients about employment challenges. The survey revealed low pay, challenging classroom conditions and a competitive marketplace for employees.

