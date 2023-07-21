Watch Now
'You are seen': Olathe woman shows off huge collection of Black Barbies ahead of movie premiere

Sonya Larson
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 staff
Sonya Larson, an Olathe woman, has a large collection of Black barbie dolls.
Sonya Larson
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 23:07:44-04

OLATHE, Kan. — As a child, there’s an indescribable feeling when you got a brand-new Barbie Doll.

"These are my dolls I wanted when I was a little girl," Sonya Larson said.

Often times, Larson would only see a certain type. Sometimes it took a little extra work to find a Barbie that looked like her.

"[I] Couldn’t find a Black Barbie hardly ever, so [my mom] did not get me one," Larson said. "I said when I was 16, I wanted my daughter to feel how I felt without an array of barbies to choose from, so when I got my first job, I started buying Barbies."

Now, she's almost 50 years old in her own Barbie world.

"It’s a lifestyle," she said.

Whether you want her to have pin curls, an updo, an afro — you can look no further than Larson’s basement. It's really her mini Barbie museum.

"It’s for the love of the doll, I didn’t realize how much I love this doll," Larson said. "My mom called me earlier today. She said, 'I’m at the store, they have this doll.' And I said, does she speak to you?"

Larson's room holds only a fraction of at least 1,000 barbie dolls. The collection speaks to Larson in a way she wished she had growing up.

She hopes little girls will be inspired when they walk in to see a wall of Black Barbie dolls.
 
"You are seen," she said. "You are seen."

The Barbie premiere is taking over theaters starting Thursday.

Larson will be hosting a Barbie movie event Friday and Saturday to raise money for the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

