‘You have to look left, right left’: Kansas City kids offer tips for walking to school

With more kids set to return to class next week, KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis caught up with several students to ask them their tips on staying safe while walking to school.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 18, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy week for Kansas City-area kids as they return for a new school year.

Walking safety is something that remains top of mind for Kansas City mother Katie McDonald.

Earlier this year, her daughter was hit by a car trying to cross a street.

Her daughter Amira is healing and ready to return to school next week, but it was an important lesson learned.

“Be careful obviously,” McDonald said. You look both ways, but take extra precautions.”

