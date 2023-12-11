YOU VOTE | Kansas releases 5 new license plate designs for public to choose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following last month’s release - and then mea culpa - of a new design for a Kansas license plate, the public will now have a chance to choose among five final designs.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday the public will have until 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 to chose among five designs.

LINK | Vote for the next Kansas license plate

Last month, state officials released a new design that was set to go into effect next spring, but the design was widely panned.

After several days, the outcry led the governor to pull back the original design. As part of her mea culpa, Kelly said that, within the required design requirements, her office would give Kansans the chance to vote on the next plate.

Kelly said her office received design ideas from voters through the mail and social media.

“Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get after plates on the streets as soon as possible,” Kelly said in Monday’s announcement. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

While Kansans will be able to chose from color variations and whether they want stars, wheat, sunflowers or the state capitol as the logo, all will feature “to the stars” slogan.

“It is critical that Kansans be able to quickly identify a vehicle by its license plate - whether that be when reporting erratic driving behaviors, crashes, or Amber Alerts to law enforcement,” Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. Candice Breshears said in Monday’s announcement. “Every second counts in an emergency, which is why we appreciate that the backgrounds of these license plates do not interfere with the plate combinations.”

Because of the new design selection process, officials were not able to provide an exact date the new plates would go into service.

