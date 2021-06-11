Watch
Young gibbon dies in pool at Kansas City Zoo

Courtesy Kansas City Zoo
Leilani Gibbon
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:57:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo said Friday one of its gibbons, one-and-a-half-year-old Leilani, has died.

Leilani, a white-cheeked gibbon who was born on Feb. 15, 2020, was found around 1:45 p.m. Friday unresponsive in the pool habitat.

Zoo veterinarians attempted to revive Leilani but were unsuccessful.

Officials say the gibbon family, which includes Leilani’s father Smithers and mother Kit, were behaving normally prior to the event, but they don’t know how Leilani wound up in the pool.

A group of small-clawed otters that shares the exhibit appeared to be sleeping peacefully at the time.

A necropsy will be performed.

