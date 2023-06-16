Young girls' dream of being a Little Free Librarian come true thanks to local business

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — If you ask 7-year-old Abbey O'Neill how often she likes to read...

"Well, every single minute of every single day, really."

Her mother, Becka O'Neill is a former teacher, and taught Abbey to read from a young age.

"She did not walk until 18 months but she was practically reading by then," Becka said.

Abbey discovered a Little Free Library at her school and was immediately hooked. But it was too far! She said she wanted her own in her neighborhood.

The voracious reader started raising money with garage sales to build her own, but Shamrock Cabinets out of Raytown heard about this chapter of her life and knew they had to be a part of it. So, they built one for her, free of charge.

"This is a special little girl," said Erik Blaney, the CEO and owner of Shamrock Cabinets. "She’s very driven."

Abbey has a laundry list of daily to-do's for her little library. Like straightening the books, making sure they're something for readers of all levels, and stamping the books with her custom "Abbey's Little Free Library" stamp.

"If they end up somewhere, people know where they started from, and if it, like, ended up in California, it would say, oh it’s from Missouri!" Abbey said.

Of course, it had to have it's own grand opening. Hosted and planned by the librarian herself. And because Shamrock built the structure for free, she could use the money she raised for a big celebration.

"She brought snacks for everyone and invited the whole neighborhood," Becka said. "She went door to door handing out fliers she made inviting people. She wrote a speech, she cut a ribbon…"

And she wrote a special thank-you note for Erik.

"The smile, and the hug, and the card I received from her is just like the greatest payment I’ll ever get," he said.

Abbey said she feels "super special" to have someone build her this. But it's not just for her, it's for everyone.

"Such a phenomenal lesson for a 7-year-old that if you pour out into the people in your community, people are going to pour back into you, as well," Becka said.

So, come one, come all! This Little Free Library's doors are open for business.

"I just want it to be everywhere," Abbey said. "Free little libraries everywhere, in every state, in different places."

To find Abbey's little library, or one near you, download the free "Little Free Library" app.

