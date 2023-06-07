Young inventors from Kansas City advance to national competition this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of high school students from Kansas City, Missouri, invented a way to detect when milk has gone bad. They named the invention the “Spoiler Alert.”

Isa Glover, Charlotte Hamilton and Gabriella Campbell’s invention won first place for freshmen and sophomores at the Kansas City Invention Convention in April. Now, the classmates from St. Teresa’s Academy will take the Spoiler Alert to Dearborn, Michigan, for the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals this week.

“We were all really in shock because we did not think at all we were going to win,” Campbell admitted.

The team’s science teacher at St. Teresa’s never doubted. Mary Montag will travel with her students to the national competition.

“Watching students become that engaged, it’s truly the delightful part of what we do,” she said.

The Spoiler Alert is a strip of agar-agar gelatin mixed with methylene blue the team places on the inside of a milk carton. The blue strip becomes clear when the milk spoils. The team hopes one day dairy companies will install the Spoiler Alert in their milk cartons so every consumer will know exactly when their milk expires.

The inventors of the Spoiler Alert are one of four teams from the Kansas City Invention Convention who qualified for nationals. They’ll all compete for a chance to participate in the global Invention Convention this week.

The Linda Hall Library in Kansas City, Mo., hosted the local invention convention. It is a library specializing in science, technology and engineering. The public programs manager says the library helps connect business and education through outreach initiatives like the Invention Convention.

“Invention is where science, technology and society intersect,” said Matt Reeves, Program Manager, Linda Hall Library.

Aside from the Spoiler Alert inventors, these teams will represent Kansas City on the national stage this week:

