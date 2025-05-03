'Your brother is in good hands': People share stories about Graham Hoffman outside of Station 42

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Graham Hoffman made quite a name for himself as a firefighter and paramedic for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

As people lined the street outside his fire station, KSHB 41 found a few people with memories of their interactions with him.

Jeffrey and Brandon Hays don't live far from Station 42. They arrived just in time to watch the procession.

KSHB 41

The pair described a surreal feeling when they saw on the news that Hoffman had been killed.

"I didn't know the name, but I knew the face," Jeffrey said.

As soon as he saw Hoffman in uniform, it clicked.

"Earlier that evening, they [KCFD] came to the house to take my mother to the hospital cause we couldn't get her out of the house. He [Graham] was the one who was so attentive...on his knees asking her questions and then, I saw what happened on the news the next day and it shocked me," Hays said.

Brandon said Hoffman's procession was not a moment they felt like they could miss.

KSHB 41

"We wanted to make a point to show respect because he didn’t have to do that. He was just doing his job, but he was doing his job well and deserves to be acknowledged for that," Brandon said.

It was Hoffman's helping spirit that made the jobs of Marissa Ortiz and her all-woman crew a little easier.

Ortiz works in emergency services for AMR KC Metro, a company that transports patients from the hospital to their homes or other facilities. She brought flowers to pay her respects.

"Graham has helped us when we take patients home. He’s helped with life assist for us. Me and my partner are both an all-female crew. His help and generosity have always been so nice," She said.

Mickey lives in the same neighborhood as KCFD Station 42. She bonded with the Hays family over her interactions with KCFD.

KSHB 41

"I came and they [Station 42] cut the ring off my finger and then one summer it was really hot and I worked for Price Chopper. We had cases of water on sale so I said let me get them some water," she said. "I'm coming to represent and say my farewell to a young man I didn't know, but I know this fire department."

Mickey, the Hays family and Ortiz joined dozens of people who live in the Station 42 neighborhood or work for neighboring fire departments.

"To the fire department and everyone showing up today, your brother is in good hands. God got him," Mickey said.

Hoffman would've turned 30 years old next week.

While many people mourn the young firefighter/paramedic, they made space to smile at the moments when he embodied what it meant to serve and protect Kansas City.

"I felt kinda special like it was a good message from above," Jeffrey Hays said. "I thank God I was living and around during his time."

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.