10-year-old's non-profit Circul KC passes out Christmas cards to seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catalina Campos is making seniors' holiday weekend a bit brighter. Campos and volunteers passed out 534 holiday cards to three different senior living facilities.

"There was one woman who almost started crying and they were just really happy about it," Catalina said.

The 10-year-old started her own nonprofit four years ago, Circul KC. Her goal is simple: help whoever she can, however she can.

"It’s kinda like a circle of kindness, so you always give back to people," Catalina said. "We do a whole bunch, we get donations and we give them to people like nonprofits, and just people in need."

Campos grew up going to nursing homes with her mother, and remembers moments when she lent a hand.

"It makes me feel like I’m doing something important and I’m helping them out," Catalina said.

The gesture goes a long way, especially for Sarah Brown, a resident at one facility, who loves the holidays.

"Children you know to take time out and come here and to be with older people, that’s really something, and it really touches my heart," Brown said.

So even when it might not feel like Christmas outside, Catalina hopes these men and women feel warmth and love.

"I hope that they don’t have anymore health problems and that they stay safe, and that they have a long life," Catalina said.

That's just one of her Christmas' wishes this year.

"I want Circul KC’s everywhere around the world to help people," Catalina said.

