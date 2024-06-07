Avila University expands student housing on, off campus amid record student enrollment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University in south Kansas City, Missouri, is adjusting to its new normal after continued record student enrollment year after year.

“In this environment where enrollments are dropping in a lot of schools, ours are soaring so much that our chief issue is, 'How do we handle the growth?'" said Jim Burkee, Avila University president. "Avila has doubled in size in the last year; we're going to double in size again this year."

Burkee said last spring, more than 2,000 students chose Avila; this fall, he’ll welcome more than 4,000 students.

"That culture and atmosphere of belonging has really drawn students from KC," he said. "Low-income communities, people from diverse backgrounds, immigrant communities, and even students from overseas."

Aylin Perez, a student at Avila, explained what attracted her to attend the university.

"I got a pretty good scholarship," Perez said. “Avila focuses on having a community; it’s not just, 'You’re another number on the roster here paying tuition,' you’re an actual person that they want to take care of and include in the community here."

Cecilia Martinez, another student, spoke about the impact attending Avila has had on her life.

"For me, it’s been a really great year for making friendships and building relationships I never knew I'd even have here," Martinez said.

Burkee said the university is all about making college attainable for everyone who wishes to go.

"Our focus is on economic mobility, providing access, making it easier to get into college, providing support, and making sure kids graduate," Burkee said.

He says their new programs in STEM fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital media courses attract students, and their new three-year program "SwiftPace" will graduate students quickly and help them get into the workforce.

“It means tens of thousands of dollars in savings a year of school, but it also means tens of thousands of dollars in additional savings because you’re working earlier," he said.

Sara Kline, an Avila spokesperson, spoke about some of the changes the university has made to accomplish this.

"We have created new hybrid learning models which allow graduate students to study anywhere in the United States and come to one of three Avila campuses every six weeks for a weekend intensive," Kline said. "This program has seen rapid growth and averages approximately 475 students during residency weekends across all locations. In addition, we have received important accreditations in our School of Education and are developing new degree programs."

The university also started an international graduate program in Tunis partnering with the University of Carthage and the City of Science.

“Students can participate in a week intensive where they will get to choose from a variety of programs, participate in an entrepreneur workshop, and network with business and education leaders," Kline said.

Burkee said while other higher education industries may be taking a hit, Avila is leaning into its core values of providing access to students and inclusion, and it is the most diverse university in the region.

So to accommodate this large wave of students, they’re starting construction.

"We’re really busy prepping for a big wave of students this fall,” he said.

There’s construction on and off campus to expand housing.

The university took over Villa Ventura, which was a senior living community that shut down last December.

“Villa Ventura is catty-corner from the school — it’ll provide 500 beds for students; we think we may just fill it up this fall," Burkee said. “We’re already making plans for what comes next. Nobody wants an empty lot and a vacant building.”

Burkee said they have 150 more kids each year who can come to Avila and get a full tuition scholarship, including across their Dallas and Chicago locations.

"The going rate at most schools for room and board is $16,000 a year," Burkee said. "At Avila, it’s about half; for $8,000, you can live on campus."

Avila University says they continue to look for business partnerships to help their students out with real-world learning opportunities.

