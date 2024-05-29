Belton event to honor prohibition hatchet-wielding woman named Carry Nation will feature beer garden, more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Belton says it currently has a record number of building permit applications, and four years ago it was named the second fastest-growing community in Missouri.

For the city, all of this means growth.

So, the city of Belton Parks and Recreation Department has given its summer event a facelift, and made it bigger to accommodate everyone, while bringing awareness to Belton’s Main Street.

This weekend 4,000 people are expected to fill Belton’s Main Street.

It’s their inaugural summer event "Carry Nation Days."

"It’s to celebrate the community about who she is and what she’s all about," said Kaylie Baker, the special events manager for Belton Parks and Recreation.

Baker explained a little more about who Carry Nation was.

"Carry was born and raised during prohibition; she was anti-alcohol, so having three beer gardens at our event will be a lot of fun," Baker said. “She used to carry around a hatchet with her to destroy liquor, beer, whiskey — everything inside of the saloons."

To show their pride, the city will have beer gardens, axe throwing, a car show, live music, hero competitions, a 5K, food trucks, and vendors.

"A 300-drone show," Baker said. "The first drone show in Cass County; it’s going to be phenomenal."

Baker said Carry will be seen throughout the whole event.

"Carry was actually a 6-foot-tall woman, and so we decided to do a life-size cut-out and have some fun on Main Street, popping her into businesses," Baker said. "Random’s Coffee is one of our new coffee shops on Main Street; they have phenomenal lattes."

KSHB

Baker propped Carry Nation’s cutout in the entrance.

“It’s a little bit crazy; a lot of bit crazy,” said Gregory Schrodt, owner of Random Coffee.

KSHB

The city says it’s all for a little tongue-in-cheek fun.

“Why not? We are living in a new age, and people should come out and enjoy entertainment, weather and just have a good time," Baker said.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis asked Baker what she thought Carry Nation would say about the event.

“I think that Carry would honestly be for it; she was about community and raising people the right way," she said.

Others are not so sure.

“She’s probably rolling around over there in her grave in the Belton Cemetery," Randy Asjes said.

Baker talked a little more about Carry Nation's connection to Belton.

“Part of our historic Main Street building, the Carriage House, inside is the carriage that drove Carry A. Nation from her death site to the Belton cemetery where she’s buried,” she said.

Carry Nation’s been buried there for more than a century.

"However, she did have a positive side; with the money she raised, she did help house women and children whose husbands were alcoholics and could not supply for them," Baker said. “She would sell hatchets. We just learned that she was charging $250 per visit back in 1901. That’s quite a bit of money. She would use that money to purchase housing and clothing needs for women."

The weekend event includes a hometown heroes competition, 91 booths, six food trucks, three beer gardens, three live bands, a 300 drone show, a classic car show, the Carry Nation 5K, and a disc golf tournament.

City of Belton

“I hope that the event shines, 'We care about our city, we care about our main street we really want to bring the best of main street,'" Schrodt said.

Baker continued, “We’re taking her to the next level, Carry is going big."

