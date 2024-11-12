Belton tattoo artist uses heartfelt ink to raise money for The Trevor Project

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

A national suicide prevention organization is getting some help from a local business.

Kathryn Paulic spent her whole life dreaming of being a tattoo artist. Now that she has achieved that goal, she's working on achieving the next.

As a tattoo artist at Belton's Ink Spot, Paulic is giving out heart tattoos to help a cause close to her heart: The Trevor Project. It’s a nonprofit that places a huge importance on LGBTQ+ suicide awareness.

As someone that identifies as LGBTQ+, Paulic chose to tattoo hearts hoping the ink serves as a visual reminder of something society overlooks.

Olivia Acree A Belton-based tattoo artist is donating the proceeds they earn for giving heart tattoos to The Trevor Project.

“I am myself, a member of the LGBT community, and The Trevor Project does a lot of really great work with the LGBT youth, which are more at risk for suicidal ideation,” said Paulic.

The Trevor Project reported that 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Paulic feels like she can relate to them.

“Growing up I felt very alone, and I felt very isolated, and I've struggled for many, many years of my own life,” said Paulic.

Paulic wants to change those feelings for Kansas City youth. Since starting the tattoo project, Paulic's phone has been ringing nonstop.

“People who have lost family members, mothers, fathers, children, siblings, and their stories are all wrapped up within this project,” said Paulic. “It actually means more than just a little bitty heart penned an ink on a hand or a shoulder.”

The goal is to tattoo enough hearts to raise $5,000 for The Trevor Project by Christmas.

“The holidays are a heavy hitting time for any kind of hotline like this, a lot of people struggle with not having their families there. A lot of people struggle with feeling alone,” said Paulic.

The hearts represent hope for the community.

“I would like to be able to send them the hopes of everybody in Kansas City and give them the resources that they need to help as many people as possible, help and save as many lives as we can,” said Paulic.

If you’d like to donate for a tattoo, Paulic is booking now and accepting donations through Venmo, @KatPaulic.

