Business nonprofit hosting event for startups to learn how to find investors

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A nonprofit wants to help business owners learn how to find investors and other ways to fund their startups.

Score is hosting an event called “Acce$$ to Money” Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event will include a series of speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and more. Roughly 30 different organizations will participate.

The presidents of six banks will lead a discussion on how to best apply for loans. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) will give the keynote address.

Tickets to the event which takes place at the Kauffman Foundation are still available online for $39.

“It’s probably the greatest resource in one place for new entrepreneurs,” said Geoff Meiteen, a Score volunteer who is organizing the event.

At 2023’s event, Edie Howard won one of the pitch competitions.

Along with the $750 first place prize, Howard walked away with expertise to help her launch her business, KC Special Recruits, this year.

“I had investors and resources come up to me after that and hand me their business card,” Howard said.

This year, Howard wants to grow her business so she’ll attend the Acce$$ to Money event Friday.

KC Special Recruits is a placement and job training company for people with disabilities.

Aside from hosting this annual event, Score provides volunteers with backgrounds in business to mentor business owners.

Meiteen said in 2023 Score helped 530 new businesses open across the Kansas City area.

Teresa Spiess leaned on a Score mentor to help her expand Cedar Street Toffee from her home to a storefront in Prairie Village, Kansas, in 2020

Spiess said her mentor is available at all times to help answer a question.

“It’s critical because when I get stumped or, as a sole business owner, I don’t know where take the next step, it’s really a gift to have somebody you can call or email,” Spiess said.

To learn more about Score and its event, visit the nonprofit’s website.

