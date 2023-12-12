Business owner concerned construction in Midtown Kansas City impacting holiday sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small business in Kansas City, Missouri, say Thanksgiving and Christmas sales makeup 40% of their annual sales, a number they count on each year.

Birdie Hansen, the owner and operator of Effing Candle Co., says the potential for foot traffic has changed with a road closure in Midtown, on top of the ongoing KC Streetcar construction.

From wrapping, to shipping, to in-person sales, Hansen’s customers go to her business for the smells located at her shop near east 37 Street and Main Street.

But Hansen says it’s only the ones that can get to her front door.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a big dip in in-person sales because of construction,” she said.

Outside of her shop, there is a sea of orange cones; south Main Street will be the future path of the KC Streetcar.

Currently, parking is closed in front of her shop, and on Friday, Hansen got a notice on her door that her parking on the side street wouldn’t be available for a while either.

KC Streetcar closure notice

“They were closing down 37th street for 2-3 weeks,” she said.

Hansen says the issue is the closure comes during the busy season for her business.

Hansen estimates that with the ongoing construction, more than 40% of in-person sales have already dropped off.

“We do about 15% of our annual revenue from December 13-23," she said. “To lose those in-person sales, to know people aren’t as likely to come down is really devastating as a small business. Quite literally, the loss of revenue is our rent for the year, our salary for our assistant for the year; we’ve had to make big decisions based on our revenue loss.”

In RideKC’s weekly update, a spokesperson wrote: “KC Streetcar Constructors will close a portion of 37th Street east of Main Street on Wednesday, December 13 to pour the last of track concrete and pedestrian upgrades. This includes installing new sidewalks, curbs, and ADA ramps. This work is anticipated to be complete in 2-3 weeks, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Businesses remain open and accessible during construction. The traveling public can use 38th Street and Walnut Street to detour.”

Hansen said if she had more notice, she would have made plans to make additional inventory for pop-ups elsewhere.

“Thankfully, we’re in the airport now; our stock locally and nationally has picked up, but it is pretty devastating to a small business because when people shop with us in person, we don’t pay for shipping,” she said.

When she voiced her concerns, she felt there was some remedy: four days of open parking on 37th Street on Saturday through Tuesday.

“It’s not anyone’s job to know the seasonal patterns except for me, it is my business, but I think they were really receptive to the feedback,” she said.

But for Hansen, after the year of construction, she’s focused on a full Midtown recovery for the businesses along Main Street.

“To see the revenue patterns change is pretty painful; our big concern is what’s happening in 2024," she said.

Ride KC reiterates, “We are in regular contact with all business owners impacted by our streetcar work, working with them to ensure they can receive their deliveries, maintain access to their businesses, understand any unique circumstances they might have, and we even provide wayfinding signage for their customers/guests when needed.”

Information regarding streetcar construction can be found on the project's website.

