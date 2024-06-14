Center leaders break ground on on final phase of housing for veterans in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, leaders and community members broke ground on the final phase of a new housing development for military veterans.

The St. Michael's Veterans Center's affordable and permanent housing is geared toward veterans experiencing homelessness or living with a disability.

It's located near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and east 39th Street.

KSHB 41 spoke with a veteran named Thomas who currently lives at the apartments built in the earlier phases.

Thomas said he was experiencing homelessness before the living at the apartments.

He's been there for eight years and says it's more than just a place to call home.

"The staff here is great; they've helped me become a better and stronger person," he said. "This is a blessing for a lot of veterans who've been struggling, who've been without. Now, they're a part of something."

The next phase will include 62 new apartment homes and is expected to open in late 2025.

