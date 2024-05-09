Community reminisces on Mary Harmon Weeks, M. L. King Middle schools as demolition work begins

KANSAS CITY, MO — On Wednesday, former students of Mary Harmon Weeks Elementary and M. L. King Middle schools gathered at 4102 Indiana Avenue, the sites of the former schools.

The former classmates watched as crews demolished the historic school buildings.

"We had wall-to-wall carpet, air conditioning — even the cafeteria; we love the school," a former student said.

Memories and history mean everything to Cynthia Moore Weathers, who waited days to say goodbye to a special place.

"It was just everything," Moore Weather said.

Moore Weathers says her old school is "something that could've been saved."

She believes the new Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary will give the community new life.

"It's for the good, but you know it's bringing the kids back into the neighborhood," Moore Weathers said.

Pat Clarke, president of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, says the new school will be good for the community.

“Don't change the name — change the look," Clarke said. "You change the way people feel, and that's pretty much what we are trying to do in our neighborhood."

Clarke said he remembers attending school there and the simplicity of walking to school with friends, which is something he is excited to see in his community.

“We were a family; we were a village; we were a people,” Clarke said.

Although the two historic buildings will soon fade, the friendship, community, and memories they have will always remain.

"People you never lost touch with — you might not see each other, but when you see each other, it's always the same," Moore Weathers said.

—