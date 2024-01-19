Construction completed for The Village, temporary housing for homeless people in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The city of Lawrence says in 2023, it counted 351 people who were homeless in the city.

During the pandemic, it saw a huge increase of people experiencing homelessness.

According to the city, the issue of homelessness is only getting worse, as there was a 51% increase from 2022-2023.

Even today, a representative for the city said they are using three overflow options for homeless people because of the large number of requests for help.

Now, the city has another safe option for people to get help called "The Village."

"The Village is a place where some of the most vulnerable members of our community can do more than survive; they can thrive," said Misty Bosch-Hasting, the homeless program coordinator for the City of Lawrence.

Fifty cabins are equipped with air conditioning and heating, as well as locks for safety and security at The Village.

Three meals a day will be served to those staying there, as well as access to a pantry.

It will have 24/7 supportive staffing, areas to meet with service providers, a community gathering area, restrooms, showers, and on-site laundry services.

Nearby amenities include a bus stop, a mental health clinic, and a community health clinic.

James Chiselom, executive director of the Lawrence Community Shelter, will run The Village. He said this project was able to be completed in just over a year.

He says it’s emergency housing aimed at getting people on their feet after three to six months of staying there.

For Chiselom, the recent dangerous cold in the area is just another reminder of the importance of The Village.

"I do wish it was open now," he said. “All the ingredients are here to end homelessness in Lawrence; the providers will be here; they’ll come here to engage with our folks. Gone are going to be the days that you have a one-size-fits-all — we know that doesn’t work.”

He says they’re so close to opening.

“People need us to save lives,” he said.

He just needs to hire 25 staff members.

It’s a city idea, funded by grants, and had neighborhood involvement in the operation plan; the village is ready to fill 50 beds.

Chiselom says the $1.5 million project will work.

“We have everyone who provides services individually, and now we have them all collectively; that’s why we can do it," he said.

Bosch-Hasting said this The Village is a nonprofit, so they'll work with someone as long as it takes until they are ready.

People staying at The Village will then check in at minimum once a month for a full year once they are housed permanently.

“This is huge. This is really huge; this is something that hasn’t been done in Kansas,” she said. “The county and the city are all in; you can’t lose."

Bosch-Hasting is ready to help get people to safety in her father’s memory.

“He was in my life, but he just struggled with addiction and homelessness," she said. “It’s possible to end chronic homelessness here, and I want to be a part of that.”

Bosch-Hastings has advice to other cities.

"Think outside the box and don’t count on the same solutions," she said.

People who need this help will be selected by an evaluation and criteria for entry from the service providers.

On Wednesday, the city and the county presented their five-year plan to end homelessness in Lawrence. You can watch by clicking this link.

