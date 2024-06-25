Free FAFSA assistance available for WyCo students at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) deadline on Sunday and several hiccups with the rollout of the new application for the upcoming school year, students at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College are taking advantage of free assistance for federal student aid applications.

"It's been really busy because the FAFSA was late to open up, along with issues that people were having with it," said Laura Thornburg, an academic advisor in Wyandotte County. "So, people are trying to catch up with it."

Thornburg, an academic adviser with TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers, serves students throughout Wyandotte County through a University of Kansas grant.

This year, the federal government updated the FAFSA form in an effort to make it easier for students.

The application usually becomes available on Oct. 1 for the following school year, but this year it opened three months later and students experienced glitches with the new application.

In turn, students were left waiting for their financial reward letters.

"I think it's an overwhelming process for a lot of people," Thornburg said.

Jason Gould/KSHB Della Lane

Della Lane, a nursing student at KCKCC, was at KCKCC's financial aid office on Wednesday.

"I am getting help with my FAFSA, getting it renewed for this year," she said.

Thornburg has helped Lane the last two years with the application.

"Last year I didn't really receive any assistance, but this year I do hope I qualify for some," she said.

Jason Gould/KSHB Olalekan Fatai

Thornburg also helped KCKCC student Olalekan Fatai on Wednesday.

"Trying to do it at home by myself on my computer, my personal computer, it was tedious for me, but getting, especially the help of Madam Laura Thornburg, she really did a good job," Fatai said.

Students enrolled in summer classes have until Sunday to submit the FAFSA 2023-2024 application. Students looking for federal financial aid for the 2024-2025 school year can apply from now until June 30, 2025.

"My recommendation always — and the schools — would want you to complete the FAFSA before the semester you start," she said.

Thornburg is available to help Wyandotte County students at KCKCC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Donnelly College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Students can also schedule virtual appointments here.

