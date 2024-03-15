Historian works to make sure Wyandotte High School’s rich basketball history isn’t forgotten

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school historian believes it's one of the oldest public high schools west of the Mississippi, with one of the richest histories in the classroom and on the basketball court.

Another Kansas City area historian thinks the school’s basketball program is among the top three in the country when it comes to state titles.

But, if you roam the halls or the gym at Wyandotte High School, you’d never know.

Only in a place like Wyandotte High School can someone like Calvin Thompson reach the highest level possible.

He played basketball at the University of Kansas, was drafted by the New York Knicks and played professionally overseas.

“A chubby kid off 9th and Quindaro that doctors said would never walk again," Thompson said.

The storied history of Wyandotte High School is believed to be one of the most storied in the nation.

Twenty state championships courtesy of heroes like Thompson, Larry Drew and Lucius Allen, who played alongside Lew Alcindor (also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) at the University of California, Los Angeles.

For every hero, there must be a villain, like Washington High School and NBA Alum Earl Watson. Even he can appreciate the (Wyandotte High) "Bulldog Greatness."

"As soon as you open these doors and walk down the stairs into the gym, you hear the band rocking; the place is crowded, standing room only," Watson said. "You see the banners; you know the tradition. My palm starts sweating even thinking about it."

Locals know about the talent that has graced the gym at Wyandotte High School.

But there aren’t many banners, plaques or pictures to commemorate the state championships.

Some of the memorabilia was nearly thrown out had it not been for Craig Delich, a Wyandotte High School graduate, retired teacher and school historian.

“I think what makes Wyandotte special, at least to me, is that if you cut me, I’d bleed red, and white," he said.

Delich’s blood, sweat, and tears are the reason former Bulldogs will get the recognition they’re due.

He, Thompson and a host of others have constructed plaques and pictures that will soon hang in the gym and throughout the school.

Delich exclaimed, “Today’s a glory day too for the kids."

Watson added, “The future is unlimited. This beautiful school that boo’d me for so long, needs to be celebrated, ya know what I mean. When I’m saying, we’ve got to celebrate this school, I really mean it.”

