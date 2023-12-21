'I couldn't believe it': KC veteran wins new windows on his home thanks to granddaughter's help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gabriel Vargas, an Army veteran, has lived in his home on Spruce Avenue for 64 years, but never made repairs to the home.

For someone always willing to give back to his family and his country, Jackie Lehnert wanted to give back to him.

Her grandfather is like a father to her.

"He walked me down the aisle at my wedding," Lehnert said.

Lehnert found the Windows for Warriors contest.

"I entered him in and didn't think anything of it," Lehnert said.

Powell Exteriors KC installed $15 thousand worth of windows at no cost on Vargas' home Wednesday The company is behind the Windows for Warriors program.

"Felt like we wanted to give back a portion to the community in some way and it really wasn’t a question for us," said Keith Stidham, co-owner of Powell Exteriors KC. "If we could do every person that’s ever served, we might give that a whirl."

Vargas was the perfect candidate for he windows because of his service in the 1950's in California.

"I couldn't believe it, but I was grateful," Vargas said. "I've never won anything."

Despite his hard work and all he's accomplished, Vargas remains humble.

Lehnert saw her grandfather as someone who deserved the repairs.

"He's been putting up plastic on his windows for years," Lehnert said. "But he's always helping his kids if they are in financial need."

Vargas has four children and nine grandchildren and wants his family to be in the home for another 64 years.

"This is home, I'll never move now," he said.

