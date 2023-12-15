'I’m very worried': Leavenworth student, parents discuss feelings about new book restriction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mack Allen came out at an early age.

"As a person who is transgender, I really feel like we should be able to have and find representation in our books in our own school libraries," Allen, a Leavenworth High School senior, said. "Books have been really kind of a safe place for me."

That's why he's fighting against the Leavenworth Board of Education's policy "IF," which was recently passed in a 4-3 vote.

It restricts books in school libraries from mentioning nudity, sexual orientation or gender identity, specifically at the elementary level. The policy becomes less restrictive as kids get older.

"If I had book such as like the 'I am Jazz' book that's currently being under review by our board, I think I would have had a much easier time expressing my feelings to my parents," Allen said.

The student has spoken at a number of meetings along with other community members, hearing a range of opinions. It's a topic the board has discussed for over a year now.

"As far as the pornographies in the libraries, that needs to go, too," Joseph Boarman, a community member asked at a meeting in April.

"Who gets to decide what is too graphic?" asked teacher Sharon Mueller at another board meeting in May. "What's offensive to one may not be offensive to another."

Brandi Bond is another parent and former librarian aide with district. She's spoken at a number of meetings as well.

"I am not going to force your kid to read something that they don't want to read," Bond said. "Don't take away something from my kid that they may want to read."

As a parent with the district for over 20 years, one of her biggest concerns is with policy's wording. She describes it as vague.

"The title 'Fred Gets Dressed,' that can be challenged, because it simply states 'Fred Gets Dressed,'" Bond said. "In order to get dressed you have to be what? Naked. So there's that implied nudity again."

Allen only has a few months left of high school, but he continues to speak up for those who will come after him.

"I want my kids to be able to learn everything that they should be able to learn," Allen said. "I need to be the example for the rest of the students that are going to follow in my footsteps, because this is not a one off issue."

KSHB 41 reached out to the Leavenworth School District with a number of questions.

In response, they sent back the policy and the amendment. KSHB also reached out to board members, and have yet to hear from them.

