Jewish Community Center displays menorahs in honor of hostages in Gaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish Community Center is honoring hostages in Gaza by showing off menorah's in their honor, one for every hostage.

There's a school bus menorah, a football team menorah and a wiener dog menorah, but no matter how you celebrate, they all mean the same thing.

"The holiday of Hanukkah really symbolizes that feeling of hope and happiness, and proud to be a Jew," said Jonathon Schwartzbard, a member at the JCC.

There were 138 different menorahs on display in honor of the 138 hostages.

Many people in the Kansas City Jewish community have some kind of connection to Israel, whether it's a friend or family member.

Schwartzbard thinks about his sister in Israel every day.

"Everyday you wake up and you don’t know what to expect to see on the news from the night before," he said.

That's why he believes shining a light is even more important this year. It represents their Jewish pride.

"I think this year more than ever it’s so important to focus on any joy we can find in life, but also the hope that we do have light at the end of this tunnel, and there will be joy again," Schwartzbard said.

Another JCC member Uri Alon, was raisedd in Israel. Every year during Hanukkah he prays for peace, and this year is no different.

"The songs are about the, it’s dark outside, but here we light the candle, and the light will fight the darkness," Alon said.

He lights the menorah knowing how much it means to friends in Israel.

"They tell me, 'Send pictures of what you’re doing here because it helps us, it gives us, it improves our morale there,'" Alon said.

So whether it's in a more traditional or colorful way, it's all about unity. Lighting the menorah and knowing you're not alone.

"It builds that connection even though we are so far away," Schwartzbard said.

