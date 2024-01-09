Kansas City-area parents, children gladly change routines for snow day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sledders flocked to Brookside Park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday for some winter weather fun.

About five inches of snow fell in the area forcing all the major Kansas City school districts to cancel class.

The park at east 57th Street and Brookside Boulevard is a popular sledding location because it features a large hill.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Charlie Keegan

“What a perfect day,” said Stephanie Kilpatrick, who brought several children to the hill.

Kilpatrick watched the weather and predicted her children would be home from school Tuesday.

So, she planned ahead, buying hot chocolate and adjusting plans to accommodate for a house full of kids.

“Actually, we love it,” Kilpatrick said of the disruption in her routine. “We have a whole snow day planned. We just gotta keep them busy.”

Ginger Berger and Annie Smith homeschool their children, so they’re used to have them home on a weekday. But even they embraced the snow day.

“Seize the moment, enjoy the time with your kiddos regardless of when or how you get it,” Smith said.

Berger added, “I’d say let go of expectations and do something fun. Let go of the schedule."

Charlie Grable is a teacher. So when he his children have a snow day, so does he. Both of his children loved spending the day on the hill.

“We just kind of have a nice, easy day,” Grable said. “We do little projects around the house, play around with the kids, enjoy it.”

Parents will keep close tabs on their schools the rest of the week as the potential for snow days continues because of low temperatures.

—