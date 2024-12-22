Kansas City area 'The Longest Night' vigil, honors 168 lives lost to homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Outside The Gathering Baptist Church in Independence, 169 crosses adorned the lawn, paying tribute to 168 victims of homicide in the Kansas City area in 2024.

Jonathon Rodgers was murdered on Oct. 17, 2024, at the age of 35. His family is continuing to search for answers through an active investigation.

"This has to stop," Kevin Rodgers told KSHB 41. "He was a father, a son, a brother, and an uncle."

"I want justice for him and everyone else that's here, even the unmarked ones," Rodgers said.

Inside the temple, parishioners gathered for a service dedicated to impacted families in attendance.

"It was our prayers last year, we didn't have to meet this way again," the Pastor told the congregation.

KC Mother's in Charge works alongside The Gathering Baptist Church in its third year hosting the event. Rosilyn Temple founded the organization a decade ago after her son's murder. She says embracing grieving families can help move others forward.

"Families don't get over living, learning, and healing through the process. We are a part of a club we didn't ask to join," Temple said. "It's not fair and when people have been killed by the hands of someone else, that's a problem in our community."

This Christmas, families impacted by homicide won't fill the empty seat at the dinner table. Rallying together helps keep their names alive.

"Everyone we lost, our children, our loved ones, they were a unique part in our family," Temple added. "They are definitely missed this year."

The Rodgers family is continuing to share their victim's story — praying his killer is brought to justice.

"I'm glad someone is stepping up and acknowledging, this has to stop," Rodgers added.

