Kansas City breast cancer survivor reacts to new mammogram age recommendations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nina Noe, a breast cancer survivor, is on a mission to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and regular mammograms.

Noe's journey began with her own battle against breast cancer, a fight she won thanks to early detection.

"I had a passion because I want to help others that have been diagnosed," Noe shared.

She emphasizes the significance of support during treatment, including the therapeutic benefits of interacting with dogs.

"Would’ve been really helpful, cause I’m a pet lover; if when I was going through treatment, I could pet a dog," she said.

Her advocacy extends to promoting regular mammograms, echoing the recent recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force urging women as young as 40 to begin screenings.

"Early detection is key," Noe emphasized, highlighting her own diagnosis within the first six to eight months.

Dr. Amy Patel, a breast radiologist at Liberty Hospital, aligns with Noe's message, stressing the importance of risk assessment starting at age 25.

"We recommend that any women of any color is now risk assessed by age 25," Patel stated, citing various factors that contribute to higher risks, including ethnicity and genetic predispositions.

Noe echoes the urgency of timely screenings, warning, "Every year you wait, it can, it can hurt you by your chances to survive."

Noe's hope is that her story will inspire others to prioritize their health and seek early intervention if something feels amiss.

"Even by watching this today, I hope someone will be encouraged or motivated to go back that call because again, early detection is the key," she said.

Noe's advocacy serves as a poignant reminder of the life-saving potential of early detection, urging individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings.

—

