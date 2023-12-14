Kansas City clothing store sold Taylor Swift her vintage Chiefs sweatshirt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All eyes were on Taylor Swift this past Sunday as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Bills game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But most eyes were on what she was wearing, because it was sent to her by a small business right here in Kansas City.

Now, the Taylor Swift effect is bringing this business owner national recognition.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig

“I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been a bigger deal than I could have imagined," Chris Harrington said. “It’s crazy to think this sweatshirt was in my closet a couple of months ago, and now it’s on the biggest pop star in the world?”

Harrington owns Westside Storey in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, a boutique known for its treasured vintage apparel. He and his team traced an order for Chiefs clothing back in October to Taylor Swift.

This past Sunday night, when Taylor cheered on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Bills game, Harrington recognized the vintage sweatshirt he’d sent her.

“I started getting texts and calls, and people reaching out all over,” he said. “It’s a special feeling knowing one of the biggest pop stars wants to support your small store.”

For Harrington, this achievement is like the slow burn of Taylor’s career — what started as an aspiration grew to show-stopping success.

“I think and encourage anyone that has any kind of dream or passion to lean into that," he said. "You never know if you prepare yourself what can happen."

And even Swifties in Kansas City were celebrating this recognition.

“I was like, amazing. Like I could die. We’re just so glad she’s repping KC,” Brooke Burns said.

So maybe now the Cardigan singer will start writing about her vintage sweatshirts?!

“I think some of her songs are really relatable, and she just puts me in a good mood,” Jordan Burns said. “I grew up with her; I feel like now she’s this strong, empowering woman who creates incredible lyrics, leads an awesome life and is kind of a role model for all of us.”

And Taylor can pack a piece of Kansas City on her next adventures.

Westside Storey is dropping some of its vintage clothes Thursday at 6 p.m. on their Instagram.

They’ll have thirty new pieces coming out – and yes – Taylor Swift’s sweatshirt will be part of this.

—

