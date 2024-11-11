Kansas City veteran continues mission of helping heroes heal from mental health struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Kansas Citians served their country during the Vietnam War.

This Veteran's Day, those who made it back home are remembering the lives of those lost through unimaginable stories and the machines they trusted their lives to.

One of those machines is the Bell UH1 Huey helicopter.

Will Shaw

The helicopter welcomed families and veterans inside its aluminum walls at the World War I Memorial in Kansas City over the weekend. But 50 years ago, it held countless troops during 3,500 hours of active combat. It was shot down four times while in Vietnam.

The president of the Vietnam Veteran's of America chapter 243 is the chopper's storyteller, explaining how each of the bullet holes got there from 1967 to 1971.

"It's seen a lot in the four years that it was there," James McGirr said. "You enjoy the people that come through to see the helicopter. You get a thank you, which none of the Vietnam vets got when they came home."

Will Shaw

McGirr is also an advocate for his fellow veterans still fighting an internal battle.

"It's my passion to do so, help all veterans until I pass away myself," McGirr said.

McGirr was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War, protecting the bodies of the Americans who were killed in action before they returned to the United States. He still stands on his watch, now protecting veteran's mental health by connecting them with resources in the Kansas City area.

"I am just helping them try and find their way because a lot of veterans have very little idea of everything that might be available to them," McGirr said.

The Huey helicopter serves as more than just a piece of American history. It helps American heroes heal from their wounds.

"You'll see veterans come out and crawl up in the helicopter and all of a sudden you'll see tears flow," McGirr said. "It's sort of a healing process for them."

It only takes a moment to thank a veteran for their service, but it's what vets like McGirr think of during the internal battles.

"These are things that you remember and things that bring tears to your eyes because you know you've done some good," McGirr said.

The National World War I Memorial and Museum is hosting a free ceremony to honor veterans starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, followed by an outdoor concert at 4:30 p.m. In Kansas, the Leavenworth County parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. beginning at Fourth and Cherokee Streets. Vets and active duty members can receive a free breakfast at HyVee grocery stores from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.