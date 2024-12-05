'Means a lot': Mildred's among first recipients of Kansas City, Missouri's Back to Business Fund grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, announced Thursday it made its initial disbursement of Back to Business Fund grants this week.

About 120 small businesses applied for grants since the fund was approved by the city council in September, according to the city.

This week, 30 businesses were awarded their grants. Businesses will use the grants to make repairs to damaged property and install security measures.

Mildred's Coffee shop was among the first recipients.

"I think the city put their money where their mouth is, and that means a lot," said Evan Ashby, co-owner of Mildred's.

To be eligible, businesses had to experience a break-in starting July 1. The fund was established after a summer full of break-ins across the city, which seemingly targeted small, local businesses.

"The Back to Business Fund shows our commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs during challenging times, while investing in the long-term resilience of our small business community,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Thursday in a press release.

Ashby's two locations — in the Crossroads and downtown — were broken into six days apart in September. He said suspects stole $1,200 from a safe and left thousands of dollars behind in damages.

Evan Ashby Suspects broke into Mildred's downtown location on Sept. 1, 2024.

Ashby — who co-owns the coffee shop with his brother — says they received their first of three grants this past week. They're expecting to receive two more grants by next week. In all, the city will reimburse them with about $3,000, according to Ashby.

Although the grants will help, Ashby says he won't be fully compensated.

“The problem for us was, because we have two stores — both of which had security upgrades and repairs to be done — I had four applications," Ashby said. "The city would only allow up to three applications regardless of how many locations you have.”

Even still, Ashby says the fund sends a good message to the local business community.

"Felt great, it was a little bit of closure to the matter," he said.

Ashby says the suspects are still at-large, which hinders him from feeling completely at ease.

"Once they're caught, that'll be great news for the small business community," he said.

NEW CHAPTER FOR MILDRED'S

Despite the break-ins, Ashby says his coffee shop has a bright future.

"It really never slowed down our vision for the future with Mildred's," he said.

John Batten/KSHB Evan Ashby envisions a new Mildred's location at 5060 Main Street on Dec. 5, 2024.

The shop is expanding with a new location in a different part of the city — just south of the County Club Plaza.

"Really, really excited, especially with this neighborhood," Ashby said.

Ashby was at the new shop — located at 5060 Main Street — on Thursday. Construction is still underway, but it's expected to open by the beginning of the year.

John Batten/KSHB The new Mildred's location at 5060 Main Street is expected to open by the beginning of 2025.

While Ashby recognizes break-ins happen all over the city, he's excited about the new location.

"We're still very much in the city, it's just we're in a more neighborhood type of place with a lot more residential density," he said.

Ashby, a University of Missouri - Kansas City graduate, is looking forward to serving coffee to nearby students.

"If I had easy access to a breakfast sandwich within walking distance to the dorms, that would've been a lot of fun," he said.

Another perk for Ashby — the Kansas City Streetcar will run nearby once completed.

"We're really, really excited about that," he said.

—