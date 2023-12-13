Missouri lawmaker, mother push for bill that would split childcare costs between employee, employer, state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Missouri Sen. Greg Razer prepares to head to Jefferson City, Missouri, for the 2024 legislative session, something he’s focused on is childcare.

"We’ve got to tackle this," Razer said. “I don’t know how parents afford it; it’s so expensive."

Razer pre-filed Missouri Senate Bill 881, a childcare bill modeled after the state of Michigan’s Tri-Share program.

He wants to start a pilot program in Missouri, where the employee, the employer, and the state each pay a third of childcare costs.

For months, he’s been getting the word out

“A third of the cost of childcare; kind of split that up and make it affordable,” he said.

So who would qualify? Working families.

The threshold of the bill is 201%-325% of the poverty level.

So, according to calculations Razer’s office did, for a family of three — that would qualify a family that’s household income is between $49,721-$80,795.

Razer thinks of it as a selling point; a recruiting tool for businesses.

“I hope most businesses would take part in this, especially larger businesses," Razer said. "But they can opt in or out."

He believes it’ll help families get by.

“I love history, and we’ve forgotten the lesson we learned in World War II. Winston Churchill called us 'The Arsenal of Democracy' because we supplied all the machinery, but the men we're at war with, it was ‘Rosie the Riveter’ doing that, and she was able to go to work because someone was watching the kids. Collectively, as a society, we decided to ignore that and it's time we relearn that.”

Cassandra Bruington has a 3-year-old son, and knows what it's like to take on the burden of paying for childcare.

“Most parents are going to spend $1,000 a month on childcare, and that’s for one child," Bruington said. “He is a very busy little one; Josiah loves to read, loves to sing, loves to dance, and loves to boss mom around sometimes, and then I’m like, 'Does he get that from me?' And I look in the mirror."

She knows affordable quality childcare is an issue, and empowers parents to fight through the barriers.

“A bill like this gives a lot of hope that, 'OK, people are paying attention,'" Bruington said. “They know that I’m not asking for a handout; I don’t need someone to take over my role as a parent; I need support, I need resources, I need access, and I think this bill offers that glimmer of hope that even though it’s not passed, it’s on the table; it’s a conversation."

Razer said he's optimistic about receiving support for the bill in the upcoming legislative session.

“Stay positive, because we are moving forward; this used to be something only Democrats talked about," Razer said. "Now you’re hearing lots of Republicans talk about upper middle-class families, it’s a strain on their family budget."

If passed, the bill would create a pilot program for thousands of families in urban and rural setting.

It would be run by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and after six years, the department will decide if it works.

The general assembly would have to appropriate the funding each year.

