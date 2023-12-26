Mrs. Claus saves Christmas during Raytown South wrestling match

RAYTOWN, Mo — The halls of Raytown South High School remain quite during the district’s holiday break.

But one recent incident at a school wrestling match had the talk of the weight room lasting well into Christmas Day.

Raytown South head wresting coach Arianne Henry said the Grinch stopped by their late December tournament to wrestle Santa.

“Seeing the Grinch just dominate, it was not great to watch,” Henry said as she recalled the match. “All the kids were very nervous.”

The duel is a tradition between friends that normally happens at Matthew Carroll’s youth wresting club practice.

This year a bigger audience set the stage for an electric match that included a special guest, Mrs. Claus.

“I’m really glad that they showed up, because it really got to showcase not only wresting, but girls wresting,” Henry said. “To see Mrs. Claus come out and showcase what she’s got, it was great.”

Carroll said he’s seen the trio train while they’re on break from making gifts, or stealing them in the case of the Grinch.

“Previously, Santa has pretty much wiped the board with the Grinch,” Carroll said about past year’s matches. “The Grinch has obviously been making some changes; his heart may have grown a few sizes. Got the edge on Santa this year. With the growth of women’s wresting, Mrs. Clause is finally getting some serious training in there.”

After taking off her earrings, Mrs. Claus stepped into the circle and defeated the Grinch in seconds.

“Christmas spirit was high,” Carroll said. “And then when [her] earrings came off, there was a thunder that rolled through that crowd.”

Both coaches said they hope the exposure from this event continues to growth their programs in Raytown and beyond.

