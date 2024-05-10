'Never a doubt': A Chiefs fan's words live on through red wristbands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had their fair share of doubters throughout the 2023 season, but at least one fan never faltered in his faith in the team.

In fact, Steve Sutherlin displayed unwavering confidence in all of his beloved teams: the Kansas City Royals, the Mizzou Tigers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his teams' victories, he would often post three words on social media: "never a doubt."

"If it was a close one, he would still put on Facebook 'never a doubt,' and everyone would call him crazy, but I'm sure he didn't really have a doubt ever," Ben Sutherlin, Steve's son, said.

Ben Sutherlin rarely missed a Chiefs game with his dad. They've had season tickets since 1990.

But on Dec. 28, 2023, just before the Chiefs went on a historic Super Bowl run, Steve Sutherlin suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 70 years old.

The first game Ben Sutherlin attended after his dad's death was against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31.

"Going down to those seats for the first time, it was hard," Ben Sutherlin said. "He had managed to build a relationship with everybody in our section. It seemed like and we got hugs from dozens of people in our section. It was hard to do, but we managed and went and had a good time and the Chiefs won."

Steve's favorite catchphrase became a rallying cry for his loved ones.

Wristbands with the saying "never a doubt" on them were handed out at his celebration of life. Now, they've become a game day staple for friends and family.

"I didn't take off [my] 'never a doubt' [wristband] for any second during the Chiefs run," Ben Sutherlin said.

As a lifelong optician, Steve Sutherlin helped people see the world clearly.

In his absence, his words are helping the world see the impact Steve Sutherlin made on so many people.

"All you can do is remember what a great man he was, try to be as great as he was every single day, remember the things he said, and hope you leave the same legacy for your own kid someday," Ben Sutherlin said.

So what would Steve say about the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory? According to Ben: "I promise you he said 'never a doubt'."

