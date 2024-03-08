Odessa church feeds community while honoring fallen officer Cody Allen

ODESSA, Mo. — It was another busy Thursday night for the volunteers from Odessa's St. George Catholic Church.

Every month, church members cook and set up for a big community meal.

The mood is always light, it's warm, it's a place to heal. But Thursday night a memory hung heavy in the room.

"Well, we're mourning," Abby Volmer, a volunteer at the church, said.

Slain Officer Cody Allen's visitation was going on at the same time.

Since they were already set up, the idea was to give people a good meal before they went.

"We continue with things like this," Volmer said. "We continue with things like community and wrapping our arms around everybody."

She knew Allen well.

"So I was Cody's former teacher in middle school, and he was a sweet, sweet kid, smart," she said.

Her son knew him well.

"And he was a year older than my oldest son," she said. "And my oldest son is a firefighter and a paramedic. And so they bonded in kind of the brotherhood of civil service."

In a way it's a snapshot of how many in the Kansas City area and in Odessa are feeling.

"I know we'll go on, but we're not going to forget," Volmer said.

