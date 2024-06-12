Once a client, volunteer at Northland Clothing Center now gives back in its 65th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Katie Smith was a third-generation client of the Northland Clothing Center throughout most of her childhood, and now, she's a volunteer in the center's 65th year of service.

Smith is a pre-medical student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and she decided last summer to fulfill her volunteer hours by giving back to the Northland Clothing Center.

"I'd say it gives a lot back to the community," she said.

The clothing center serves 2,700 clients a year on average, and this year the center is expecting to serve more than ever before.

It's at no charge to clients, and each person walks away with anywhere between 50 to 60 articles of clothing, according to its executive director, Marjie Siegfried-Stuber.

The center receives approximately 80,000 items a year.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Marjie Siegfried-Stuber

“This is an enormously generous group of people who live in the Northland," Siegfried-Stuber said. "They recognize the needs of their community, and they respond in kind."

Smith understands the need, so she volunteers twice a week.

"She gives back because she experienced Northland Clothing Center as a child, as did her mother, as did her grandmother," Siegfried-Stuber said.

Smith has fond memories associated with the center.

“A fond memory I have when I was younger is once we’d get home, we’d go through and try everything on like a little fashion show for our mom," she said.

Due to demand, the center is looking to relocate to a larger space.

“In our 65th year we’ve grown enough to need a new space, but in our 65th year we also recognize that we’ll be here for another 65 years or more," Siegfried-Stuber said.

—