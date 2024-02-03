Overland Park seniors challenge Bay Area-facility to friendly Super Bowl-inspired wager

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One group of seniors is fighting for their right to party virtually.

Residents at Brookdale Overland Park 119th put their own spin on a common practice during football season: wagers.

From the mayor to other local politicians, wagers from opposing cities are not a rarity this time of year, so Brookdale thought they’d take advantage of the opportunity.

The residents issued a challenge to their sister communities in San Francisco.

They made a video with a friendly bet where fans of the losing team have to post a video on social media congratulating the winning team.

For these Chiefs fans, it’s hard to do a challenge like this modestly. In a perfect world, they’d love to hear their San Francisco rivals humbly surrender.

“I would like to hear them say what a good job their opponents did,” said Dianne Starcke, a Brookdale resident and longtime Chiefs fan.

Other residents, like Maggie Smith, would something a little more straightforward.

“We knew it all along; we knew you were better than we are,” Smith said mockingly.

Some might call these fans cocky, but they can’t help it.

“Back then, it was really fun because we were winning,” Smith said.

Not only did she work for the Chiefs back in 1966, but she also cheered for the team and attended the very first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Amy Appleton Dreyer Maggie Smith and other Chiefs cheerleaders at Superbowl I.

She’s not the only one within Brookdale's walls with stories to tell.

Starcke also worked for the Chiefs back in ’66, so well in fact, that Jack Steadman, offered her a full-time job.

“I chose the college, marriage, KU route,” Starcke said. “But I think now and then where that other path might have lead me.”

Years later, she learned love and football could coexist.

“Tay Tay and Trav have really added a lot of interest to this year,” Starcke said.

But Smith says that interest goes both ways.

“He acts like a little puppy dog around her,” she said.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, they’re hoping this puppy dog can fetch Kansas City another win. Just like the Chiefs, these seniors plan to put up a good fight.

After all, “You’ve got to fight for your right to partayyyy,” they said.

