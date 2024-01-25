Primrose Retirement Community seniors stay active, involved with 'Swag Surfin' dance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's one song that doesn't get Primrose Retirement Community residents out of their seats, but rather in them.

It's "Swag Surfin'" by F.L.Y., a favorite of Chiefs players, Taylor Swift, millions across the nation, and now the seniors in Sedalia.

"Keep ‘em active, keep ‘em engaged, keep ‘em social," said Connie Chevalier, an employee at Primrose, and the leader of these chair exercises.

It's not the first Chiefs song Chevalier has choreographed.

"Some of our residents have been Chiefs fans since Lenny Dawson," Chevalier said. "So they’re true, die-hard Chiefs fan."

Now, the nation is taking notice of their fandom, after their chair dance, routine went viral. It's even received the attention of People Magazine.

It's fun for the group, even though they're still learning about what it means to go viral, Chevalier said.

One resident, Laverne Monsees, loves the comments.

"My niece said, 'Congratulations. Go for it, Aunt Laverne,''" Monsees said. "Just amazes me that there’s that many people that are interested."

Another resident, Betty Dugan, hopes the team will see their spirit.

"We are all for them, we want them to win," Dugan said.

The amount of clicks and likes doesn't matter to Chevalier, she's just happy to keep her residents, who she calls her family, involved.

"I love these people with all my heart," Chevalier said. "It touches me to see them so happy, to see them so full of life, so energetic."

The residents love her right back.

"I’m so proud of Connie," said resident Vonnie Morris. "Connie’s the one that does it."

"She’s a good leader," Monsees said. "We really love her."

It's proof that there are thousands of ways to show your support, even while seated.

"We can still be here watching and rooting them on," Chevalier said.

