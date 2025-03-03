Raymore's growth spurt | Leaders say housing permits soar as neighborhoods expand

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

The City of Raymore, a suburb southeast of Kansas City, is hoping to maintain its affordability and small-town feel as new neighborhoods are developed.

I was in Raymore recently, where residents told me as fast as a "For Sale" sign pops up, a "Sold" sign will follow just as quickly.

The Creekmoor neighborhood off of E. 155th Street east of Interstate 49, is a prime example of Raymore's new growth, with construction crews working tirelessly to keep up with demand.

The City of Raymore has seen growth, not only in new homes but small businesses too.

David Gress serves as the development services director for the city. His job lets him see the expansion long before it happens.

The number of permits that we see come through our office is remarkable," Gress told me.

He said the city issued 220 permits last year for new homes, new subdivisions and renovation of existing homes.

In Raymore’s Development report, 600+ new single-family lots have been approved for development in White Tail Run, Park Side, Creekmoor, Madison Valley and Creekside Ranch.

"More and more people are choosing to move to Raymore and call Raymore home," Gress says. “It’s a nice and safe community.”

Danielle Welch, a new Raymore resident who moved from Olathe, gave me her firsthand perspective.

"This particular neighborhood was an affordable option for us, which was very important," she said. "Six months we’ve been here, maybe and we love it.”

Welch said she and her family said between the schools to the construction down the block, this was the right move.

“The elementary school exceeded our expectations,” she said. “The house constructions are moving pretty quick.”

“Everyone on this block talks to each other and you can go ask for things," she added. "It does have a small town feel to it. It's rural but you’re five minutes from a Price Chopper."

And it's not just newcomers who are noticing the changes.

Austin Coleman grew up in the area and works in internet construction.

“I saw Belton boom and it was just inevitable with Raymore, it did explode it’s just crazy,” Coleman told me. “I love how safe Raymore feels; The people are great; It's diverse. What can you not like about it honestly? If people are like, 'Tell me about the place,' I say, 'You’ll love everything about it. Your house value will go up. You’ve made the best decision you can make in my opinion.”

Raymore's leaders tell me they’re ready for new families. Gress pointed out they’ve built new roads, welcomed new businesses and the infrastructure and amenities are also growing.

“We welcomed Chick-Fil-A this year, a couple small businesses, retail shops we’ve also seen a good uptick in industrial construction too,” he said.

No announcements of larger development just yet---but Gress says retail follows rooftops.

“We have seen an uptick in commercial development,” he said.

Gress said they’ve seen 35 new permits this year so far in 2025.

“Last night we had 12 kids playing in our backyard on the swing set and it was a dream come true,” Welch said.

To read more about Raymore click here.