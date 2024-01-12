Restaurant Week supports good food, giving back in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday officially kicks off Restaurant Week in Kansas City.

It’s a 10-day long event that goes through Jan. 21, with over 200 restaurants in the area, and a portion of the money you spend goes to local charities.

Kanbe’s Markets was selected as this year’s beneficiary. The nonprofit has big plans on how this week will help them achieve their goals of eliminating food waste.

“I think it’s a problem in a system we can fix if we work together,” said Maxfield Kaniger, CEO and founder of Kanbe’s Markets.

This problem, is what sparked Kaniger’s passion.

“Kanbe’s Market is a nonprofit organization working to build a more inclusive food system by turning food loss into access,” he said.

His nonprofit provides fresh produce to Kansas City. They do this through one of four methods:



Healthy Corner Stores

Donated to partner organizations, such as Cross-Lines

Donated for animal feed

Compost

“It’s something. We’re making sure that really good, healthy, fresh produce is available consistently for people in communities across Kansas City,” he said.

Day-to-day, they tavel to and from fifty corner stores in eastern Jackson County to deliver fresh produce.

Their goal this year, with the help of Restaurant Week? Deliver, and help, more.

“I started it because I love food and people, and I love how it brings people together," Kaniger said. "And so any opportunity to kind of sit down and share a meal is something I love."

Your dollar spent at any participating restaurants through this event will support Kanbe’s Markets’ mission.

“It gives us the opportunity to share this work, to share this love and passion for food, with the broader Kansas City,” Kaniger said.

So his passion, carries a promise.

To learn which restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week, you can visit the event’s website. To learn more about volunteering at or donating to Kanbe’s Market, you can visit their website.

