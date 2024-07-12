Senior Car Wash raises money for Alzheimer's awareness in Kansas City area

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Seniors washed cars to raise money for Alzheimer's awareness in the Kansas City area Thursday morning.

Morningside Place organized the car wash.

KSHB 41 News staff Senior car wash

Keith Melick, the clinical service director at Morningside Place, says they washed nearly 40 cars.

KSHB 41 News staff Keith Melick

"It's our final event for the Alzheimer’s Longest Day fundraiser," he said. "We started it last month with a carnival, ending it today with a car wash so we can raise money to fight Alzheimer’s in the Kansas City area."

Morningside Place Executive Director Howard Turley says a primary function of events like these is the senior's own engagement.

KSHB 41 News staff Howard Turley

A study in the National Library of Medicine says engagement and activities are key in keeping aging hearts and happy.

“What we love doing is getting the residents involved and having them be a part of this," Turley said. "Anything we can do to engage the residents is really what our mission is here. Engagement is what it’s all about.”

