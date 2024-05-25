Shoe store recovers from past break-ins, returning to Kansas City from Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local man wants to bring his business back into Kansas City, Missouri, as a way to give back to where he grew

KSHB 41 reported on the break-ins KJ Farmer experienced at his former store on Troost Avenue and east 55th Street. It was part of the reason Farmer left the area in the first place.

"Independence has been great, but like, I want to make a change in the community I was raised in so, I'm looking to come back home," he said.

Farmer said the break-ins made it unsustainable to keep operating on 55th and Troost.

"I never wanted to leave 55th and Troost, but the circumstances made us leave," he said. "Like they were going up on rent, we kept dealing with break-ins, and it's like at a certain point and time I have to keep the business afloat and keep the business running."

He got his footing back in independence, and now that he's heading back to KCMO, he's taking the security lessons he's learned with him.

"Using all of the things that I failed to do then and I know now to get the pulldown gate for instance," he said. "Like we wanted to get a pulldown gate over there, but it's just so expensive."

Farmer continued, "20 thousand just for the gate. But that's the proper precautions you got to take ... I continue to do these things even when I get setbacks because I love what I do."

A few setbacks, but step by step he's made his way home.

"We're signing a lease for three to five years so we're looking to call this home," he said. "We're not looking to just get here and move somewhere else, we've been looking for a space to call home. And I think this might be home."

