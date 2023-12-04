'Soulful sound of the drum beat': Marching Cobras disband after 54 years in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Marching Cobras have been a fixture of the Kansas City music scene for over half a century.

Some estimate the Cobras touched the lives of more than 10,000 kids, which isn't lost on founder Willie Arthur Smith.

As the Cobras get ready to disband at the end of this year, those who were influenced by the group remember the life lessons learned and the people they met along way.

For this story, we spoke with Smith about how his role in creating the Marching Cobras makes him feel after all the years.

We also spoke with Marching Cobras alumni Gregg James, Jerry Powell and Richard Whitebear.

Dr. Carmaletta Williams, executive director at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City, offered insight, too, on how she'll help keep the Cobras' memory alive.

'Get the crowd involved'

Gregg James was Willie Arthur Smith's right-hand man.

"All of our stuff is high-energy, high-step marching," James said. "Twisting and dancing and the soulful sound of the drum beats get the crowd involved."

The Cobras' signature performance flair was recognized by not only Kansas City but by musicians across the country and the globe.

"It's a style that Mr. Smith developed and created," James said.

First drill team in Kansas City

In the late 1960s, Willie Arthur Smith was a teacher at Lincoln High School in Kansas City, Missouri. As a teacher, he saw firsthand how there weren't enough activities to keep young men out of trouble.

That's where his idea for the Marching Cobras took shape — a group that became the first drill team in Kansas City.

"I mean, my God, the thousands and thousands of people that went through the organization. When I see one, they always got something good to say," Smith said. "It really makes you feel good."

Smith was known for his custom suits, top hat and white boots. You could find him at the front leading thousands of kids.

"When I sit back and think about all the accomplishments the Cobras made, I feel really good," Smith said. "I never thought some of the things we did we'd be able to do."

Going to the White House to perform for presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, performing at college football bowl games and traveling internationally to France are just a few experiences from which he hangs his top hat.

"Taking kids who hadn't been out of the neighborhood to Nice, France, for 11 days, oh my God, that was really an experience to see them get on the airplane," Smith said. "The expression on their faces — they enjoyed themselves."

Inspiring KC's youth

Jerry Powell was one of the 10,000 or so kids who went through the Marching Cobras program. When we sat down with Powell for an interview, we looked through old photo albums and yearbooks.

"These guys right here are walking on air," Powell said in describing a photo of the Marching Cobras. "The Cobras have brought so much joy to guys like me — to interact with other kids, march from state to state and win all the competitions. We used to just tear it up."

Powell said Smith knew the power of the Cobras and how kids in the program could create change in other areas of their lives outside of the group.

"You're so used to winning, so you want to be a winner in life," Powell said. "Give people a chance to do something they want to do to inspire themselves to be great."

'They were brilliant'

As the Marching Cobras prepare to disband, keeping their history alive falls on the shoulders of others in the community, including Dr. Carmaletta Williams, executive director at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City.

"They were brilliant. They were talented. They were gifted," Williams said, adding some may not have known quite how much impact they had.

"Those were kids who were successful, who were busy, committed to their communities and marched in the heat and the cold to express their talents," Williams said.

The Cobras' influence reached other drill teams across Kansas City and the country.

"Those 10,00 people that marched with Willie Arthur Smith shared those memories, history and their talents with their own children, and with other people in their neighborhood," Williams said. "They told those stories of success and thrill — doing something that's important — of their journeys and how they were recognized and respected."

Dream come true

Richard Whitebear is a dancer, teacher and choreographer to the stars.

"I've basically been dancing all this time since 1990 — MC Hammer first until now," Whitebear said. "You may not know me, but you know my work."

Whitebear's career after Marching Cobras caught Smith's eye.

"All he loved to do was just dance, and it came out to be a big success," Smith said. "His dream came true. He did everything he wanted to do, and I'm so proud of him."

Whitebear credits his success to the Cobras.

"What he started has taken a lot of people off of the street and seen outside of their box," Whitebear said.

As for what's next for Smith?

"Keep pushing forward, don't give up," he said.

