South Kansas City residents receive extra holiday joy thanks to community group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rachel Casey is the executive director of the Community Assistance Council in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Casey says her organization serves an area where residents often face many challenges.

The area includes a school district where its families rely on free and reduced lunch, and another district with the highest student mobility.

It also houses apartments with high eviction rates and rental turnover.

It’s a place where the staff and the volunteers live in the community and serve it, too.

On Tuesday, on top of the services they already provide — food, diapers, hygiene products, case management, rental and utility assistance — the organization decided to get festive.

They made sure it was joyous day by allowing clients to shop for holiday items on top of their food pantry.

“We wanted to make it clear this was not just another walk-through-the-pantry day; this is a special day," Casey said.

Alice Coleman, a CAC staff member, said an important part of her job is making sure the families she serves feel welcomed.

“I like to make people laugh. I like to make them feel like, when people come there, you don’t have to be embarrassed or ashamed," Coleman said. "I take them around. They talk, I listen to their stories, and I encourage them."

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spoke to some of the people who were shopping for holiday items.

“I’m grateful, I’m thankful and blessed,” one woman said.

The organizations fills each corner of its building with services.

From food, to diapers, to case management, it's just all-around help for south Kansas Citians like Rayna Gonzalez.

“There’s eight in my house and a new baby,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez knows everyone there by name.

“My husband’s not working. I have a lot of problems. My little kids they are sick,” she said. “He will be okay, and I’ll be okay, but I need to be strong for my kids too.”

150 people were served on Tuesday.

