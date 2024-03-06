Students receive free books from KSHB’s ‘If You Give a Child a Book…' campaign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, picked out four books to take home for free thanks to your donations.

In the fall, KSHB 41 News and the charitable arm of its corporate owner, The Scripps Howard Fund, collected donations for our “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign to promote childhood literacy.

The donations allowed children at two schools to receive free books to bring home and build a library of their own.

JA Rogers Elementary in Kansas City, Missouri, received books last month.

“I like different types of action books and comics and chapter books, because they help you learn more and they’re fun to read,” said Marriona, a fifth grade student at Lindbergh.

She picked out a couple of books to give to her younger brother.

Her classmate, Isaiah, said he loves everything about reading.

“There are so many new stuff you can learn in one great book,” he explained.

You can make a donation to the “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign any time online.

—